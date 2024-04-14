Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Barbara Wenger

Favorites

View 448 Photos
Looking from the entry foyer to the reconfigured hallway leading to the dining and living rooms. The powder room is hidden within the walnut-clad wall at left.
Looking from the entry foyer to the reconfigured hallway leading to the dining and living rooms. The powder room is hidden within the walnut-clad wall at left.
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The new primary bathroom, clad in Fireclay Terre Verte wall and floor tiles, took advantage of its increased square footage to add a freestanding tub. It gives way to a new enclosed deck and outdoor shower.
The new primary bathroom, clad in Fireclay Terre Verte wall and floor tiles, took advantage of its increased square footage to add a freestanding tub. It gives way to a new enclosed deck and outdoor shower.
The homeowners have entertained as many as 12 people at a time, yet the kitchen-dining area can also feel intimate enough for two people.
The homeowners have entertained as many as 12 people at a time, yet the kitchen-dining area can also feel intimate enough for two people.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
DiNiord collaborated with craftsman Ken Hood to design the concrete bench with firewood storage and detachable wood back. Douglas fir columns along the walkway creates a colonnade. The mono-sloped roof is a nod to the long roofline of the original house that stood on the property. “Reducing the angles also reflects the strictness to budget,” the wife says.
DiNiord collaborated with craftsman Ken Hood to design the concrete bench with firewood storage and detachable wood back. Douglas fir columns along the walkway creates a colonnade. The mono-sloped roof is a nod to the long roofline of the original house that stood on the property. “Reducing the angles also reflects the strictness to budget,” the wife says.
“Metaphorically, the cabin’s exterior is like a cut log,” Lane says. “The black-stained Western red cedar is the bark, and the Douglas fir siding under cover is the exposed wood once the log has been cut.” Beyond the house and native sod gardens, a meadowscape blends into the mature pine forest at the lakefront. “We wanted a woodland garden quality,” landscape architect Soren deNiord says.
“Metaphorically, the cabin’s exterior is like a cut log,” Lane says. “The black-stained Western red cedar is the bark, and the Douglas fir siding under cover is the exposed wood once the log has been cut.” Beyond the house and native sod gardens, a meadowscape blends into the mature pine forest at the lakefront. “We wanted a woodland garden quality,” landscape architect Soren deNiord says.
The artist studio overlooks the green roof on the yoga studio.
The artist studio overlooks the green roof on the yoga studio.
This summer, I built a year-round outdoor shower that’s situated paces from my bedroom door.
This summer, I built a year-round outdoor shower that’s situated paces from my bedroom door.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
The child’s bedroom features a Chilton bedframe, Schoolhouse Electric bed linens, and an Angela Adams rug. The table and chair are from Blu Dot.
The child’s bedroom features a Chilton bedframe, Schoolhouse Electric bed linens, and an Angela Adams rug. The table and chair are from Blu Dot.
In the kitchen, Cambria countertops in Devon matte are paired with flat-panel, Baltic birch plywood cabinets and island. The seats, purchased from Etsy, are spray-painted steel stools from Wayfair; the Icelandic sheepskin accents are actually unstuffed pillowcases.
In the kitchen, Cambria countertops in Devon matte are paired with flat-panel, Baltic birch plywood cabinets and island. The seats, purchased from Etsy, are spray-painted steel stools from Wayfair; the Icelandic sheepskin accents are actually unstuffed pillowcases.
Carl Hansen &amp; Søn Wishbone Chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a George Oliver Hesson Dining Table in the breakfast nook. The rug is from The Rug Company.
Carl Hansen &amp; Søn Wishbone Chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a George Oliver Hesson Dining Table in the breakfast nook. The rug is from The Rug Company.

428 more saves