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Collection by Sam Page

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The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The concrete wall behind the porch provides a backdrop for the wood stove and privacy from the road.
The concrete wall behind the porch provides a backdrop for the wood stove and privacy from the road.
Lane also designed a detached screen porch for the property. Its orientation captures the view of a small mountain across the lake. “A New Hampshire lake house always has a screened porch,” he says. “This one allows for a separate experience that connects you to nature.”
Lane also designed a detached screen porch for the property. Its orientation captures the view of a small mountain across the lake. “A New Hampshire lake house always has a screened porch,” he says. “This one allows for a separate experience that connects you to nature.”
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
The living area includes a woodburning stove, kitchen, and built-in benches.
The living area includes a woodburning stove, kitchen, and built-in benches.
Floor plan of House in San Isidro by Ábode Arquitectos
Floor plan of House in San Isidro by Ábode Arquitectos
Built on a compact lot near the Río de la Plata, Ángel Jorge’s 1,992-square-foot, three-story house maximizes outdoor space through a series of planted terraces and patios distributed across three different levels. Native grasses, trees and shrubs attract local birds and insects.
Built on a compact lot near the Río de la Plata, Ángel Jorge’s 1,992-square-foot, three-story house maximizes outdoor space through a series of planted terraces and patios distributed across three different levels. Native grasses, trees and shrubs attract local birds and insects.
Because the house occupies the front portion of a shared lot, Ángel built a narrow lateral passage providing access to the neighbor’s property at the back. On the plus side, he says, this north-facing strip “gets all the morning sun and some afternoon sun, so it worked out well.”
Because the house occupies the front portion of a shared lot, Ángel built a narrow lateral passage providing access to the neighbor’s property at the back. On the plus side, he says, this north-facing strip “gets all the morning sun and some afternoon sun, so it worked out well.”
The extended foundation made room for an indoor/outdoor practice space. Bifold doors lead to a new yoga deck.
The extended foundation made room for an indoor/outdoor practice space. Bifold doors lead to a new yoga deck.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
Hutchison replaced the old chimney with a wall of sliding glass doors that lead out to a series of decks. The designers also raised the ceiling, exposed the trusses, and brought in clerestory windows to create a sense of brightness and loftiness. A main goal of the renovation was to better connect the home with its forested lot. "One of the things that convinced me to buy the house was the fact that when you open the front door, you see all of this green coming in through the backyard," says Georgina.
Hutchison replaced the old chimney with a wall of sliding glass doors that lead out to a series of decks. The designers also raised the ceiling, exposed the trusses, and brought in clerestory windows to create a sense of brightness and loftiness. A main goal of the renovation was to better connect the home with its forested lot. "One of the things that convinced me to buy the house was the fact that when you open the front door, you see all of this green coming in through the backyard," says Georgina.
The exterior of the extended yoga studio and primary bedroom wing. The deck is constructed of batu, which was chosen over ipe to keep costs down.
The exterior of the extended yoga studio and primary bedroom wing. The deck is constructed of batu, which was chosen over ipe to keep costs down.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
The kitchen as seen from the dining table, with the home's new sliding-glass doors. On the upper shelves is a George Nelson Tripod Desk Clock ($725)
The kitchen as seen from the dining table, with the home's new sliding-glass doors. On the upper shelves is a George Nelson Tripod Desk Clock ($725)
A view of the dining room from the living room, looking toward the sliding glass doors and the backyard. The walnut dining table was custom made by Brian Robinson, MD of Staunton, Virginia.
A view of the dining room from the living room, looking toward the sliding glass doors and the backyard. The walnut dining table was custom made by Brian Robinson, MD of Staunton, Virginia.
The couple's son, Felix, jumps on their bed in the bedroom upstairs.
The couple's son, Felix, jumps on their bed in the bedroom upstairs.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.

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