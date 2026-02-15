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DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
Hutchison replaced the old chimney with a wall of sliding glass doors that lead out to a series of decks. The designers also raised the ceiling, exposed the trusses, and brought in clerestory windows to create a sense of brightness and loftiness. A main goal of the renovation was to better connect the home with its forested lot. "One of the things that convinced me to buy the house was the fact that when you open the front door, you see all of this green coming in through the backyard," says Georgina.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
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