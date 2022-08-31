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Collection by Annie Field

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Adair has long wished for Togo chairs, but as much as she loves the design, she tries not to be too precious about it. “We let the kids use them how they want, and they’re perfect fort furniture,” she says. “They’re really durable. It’s a design that makes architect parents happy.”
Adair has long wished for Togo chairs, but as much as she loves the design, she tries not to be too precious about it. “We let the kids use them how they want, and they’re perfect fort furniture,” she says. “They’re really durable. It’s a design that makes architect parents happy.”
Matière Première Architecture emphasized an ecological approach in renovating this formerly neglected A-frame cabin.
Matière Première Architecture emphasized an ecological approach in renovating this formerly neglected A-frame cabin.
Built-in cabinets and open shelving illustrate a few design strategies: Use humble materials thoughtfully, and make place for stuff.
Built-in cabinets and open shelving illustrate a few design strategies: Use humble materials thoughtfully, and make place for stuff.
Built-in benches provide plenty of storage and reduce the need for free-floating furniture.
Built-in benches provide plenty of storage and reduce the need for free-floating furniture.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
By removing the walls that made up the original bungalow’s small, cramped rooms, Nwakpa Gillespie created a spacious living room. She added windows and vaulted the ceiling, giving the space an airy and expansive feel.
By removing the walls that made up the original bungalow’s small, cramped rooms, Nwakpa Gillespie created a spacious living room. She added windows and vaulted the ceiling, giving the space an airy and expansive feel.
A main goal of the renovation was to open the home to its unique perch in Glen Park. On a clear day, it's possible to see from downtown to the South and East Bay.
A main goal of the renovation was to open the home to its unique perch in Glen Park. On a clear day, it's possible to see from downtown to the South and East Bay.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
Entertain indoors in the den beside a wood burning stove. Guests can enjoy a drink and good conversation from the lovely bar with floor-to-ceiling cabinetry shelving.
Entertain indoors in the den beside a wood burning stove. Guests can enjoy a drink and good conversation from the lovely bar with floor-to-ceiling cabinetry shelving.
In the light-filled living room you'll find a minimal fireplace and exposed wood beams that foster that cozy home-like feel.
In the light-filled living room you'll find a minimal fireplace and exposed wood beams that foster that cozy home-like feel.
The custom built spa was a must have for the homeowners, and features a concealed solar cover beneath the deck boards. It was raised to offer the dramatic view of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay Hills beyond. The interior of the spa is integral color plaster with a Quartzite slab liner at the water line. The sunken conversation pit lies next to the spa and features radiant tubes imbedded in its cantilevered concrete seat.
The custom built spa was a must have for the homeowners, and features a concealed solar cover beneath the deck boards. It was raised to offer the dramatic view of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay Hills beyond. The interior of the spa is integral color plaster with a Quartzite slab liner at the water line. The sunken conversation pit lies next to the spa and features radiant tubes imbedded in its cantilevered concrete seat.
The spa area.
The spa area.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.

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