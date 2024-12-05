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In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.
“There are a lot of cool and very beautiful cabins being designed, but they all look alike,” Pérez Rea Juncá says. “The generic wooden cabin—it’s always this natural-pine tone,” says Germenos Garcia. The O-Frame uses pine plywood for the walls and ceiling and uses treated pine planks for the floor, but it’s all stained in dark and earthy colors.
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