Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Dorothy fiske

Favorites

View 33 Photos
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
The forested property has ample available land to build a larger home and adapt the cabin as a guest house.
The forested property has ample available land to build a larger home and adapt the cabin as a guest house.
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
The interior of the cabin, with its 19-foot-tall pitched ceiling, is covered in plywood panels that were glued to the structure’s wood frame—no nails or screws—to achieve a clean, seamless look.
The interior of the cabin, with its 19-foot-tall pitched ceiling, is covered in plywood panels that were glued to the structure’s wood frame—no nails or screws—to achieve a clean, seamless look.
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.
“It shows how circular materials can slot seamlessly into contemporary design,” says McMahon of the decision to use sustainable K-Briq masonry units in the Subaru Cocoon Garden.
“It shows how circular materials can slot seamlessly into contemporary design,” says McMahon of the decision to use sustainable K-Briq masonry units in the Subaru Cocoon Garden.
Sitting in the mountains of Malinalco, the Wander Cabins offer a remote getaway from Mexico City.
Sitting in the mountains of Malinalco, the Wander Cabins offer a remote getaway from Mexico City.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
In the living room, a wood stove keeps temperatures cozy. The artwork (of the ill-fated St. Francis Dam and reservoir) is by Al Stone, as is the built-in stove platform and bench seat. The sofa is from Blu Dot, the vintage Risom Lounge Chairs from Knoll and pillows by Kiriko Made.
In the living room, a wood stove keeps temperatures cozy. The artwork (of the ill-fated St. Francis Dam and reservoir) is by Al Stone, as is the built-in stove platform and bench seat. The sofa is from Blu Dot, the vintage Risom Lounge Chairs from Knoll and pillows by Kiriko Made.
Zoé Stone's home is nestled into a forested hillside that had never been built on before. Others had shied away from its engineering challenges, but not Zoé and her dad.
Zoé Stone's home is nestled into a forested hillside that had never been built on before. Others had shied away from its engineering challenges, but not Zoé and her dad.
A temporary stay in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, became permanent when photographer Camila Cossio and architect Luis Carbonell decided to forgo city living and build a family home for themselves and their two young daughters in the laid-back retreat.
A temporary stay in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, became permanent when photographer Camila Cossio and architect Luis Carbonell decided to forgo city living and build a family home for themselves and their two young daughters in the laid-back retreat.
“There are a lot of cool and very beautiful cabins being designed, but they all look alike,” Pérez Rea Juncá says. “The generic wooden cabin—it’s always this natural-pine tone,” says Germenos Garcia. The O-Frame uses pine plywood for the walls and ceiling and uses treated pine planks for the floor, but it’s all stained in dark and earthy colors.
“There are a lot of cool and very beautiful cabins being designed, but they all look alike,” Pérez Rea Juncá says. “The generic wooden cabin—it’s always this natural-pine tone,” says Germenos Garcia. The O-Frame uses pine plywood for the walls and ceiling and uses treated pine planks for the floor, but it’s all stained in dark and earthy colors.
Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.

13 more saves