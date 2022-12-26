In the living room, Piero Lissoni’s sofa for Living Divani joins a Lawson coffee table by Egg Collective and poufs from CB2. The blanket and pillows are from Muji.
The flooring is terrazzo. Vanbesian designed custom ash-wood cabinetry for storage throughout the home.
A George Nelson pendant from Design Within Reach above the dining room table is one of the artist’s most treasured possessions. “I have a couple of original midcentury pieces and the George Nelson bubble lamp is a favorite,” she says.