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Floor plan of Loshult House by Friso Wiersma and Mare Hilstra
Floor plan of Loshult House by Friso Wiersma and Mare Hilstra
Floor plan of House on a Ridge by Barrett Made
Floor plan of House on a Ridge by Barrett Made
The lower level of Maison Amtrak has two studies, storage space and houses the mechanical equipment for the house. The two bathrooms upstairs are directly over the mechanical services, keeping cost and noise down.
The lower level of Maison Amtrak has two studies, storage space and houses the mechanical equipment for the house. The two bathrooms upstairs are directly over the mechanical services, keeping cost and noise down.
The bright-blue home extends a warm welcome upon arrival with a large wraparound porch.
The bright-blue home extends a warm welcome upon arrival with a large wraparound porch.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
The main floor plan was opened up, so the living, dining, and kitchen flow into each other, and all can partake of the scenery. “The interiors feel very calm and the house is small enough that the open plan doesn't seem too large,” says Hale. La Cantina doors now lead to the protected porch. White oak was used for the flooring throughout.
The main floor plan was opened up, so the living, dining, and kitchen flow into each other, and all can partake of the scenery. “The interiors feel very calm and the house is small enough that the open plan doesn't seem too large,” says Hale. La Cantina doors now lead to the protected porch. White oak was used for the flooring throughout.
The home features a combination of interior and exterior living spaces that afford privacy to the occupants. “There are social spaces for everyone to be together, but also spots outside the building where people can have a private coffee—and that’s so important,” says architect Line Solgaard.
The home features a combination of interior and exterior living spaces that afford privacy to the occupants. “There are social spaces for everyone to be together, but also spots outside the building where people can have a private coffee—and that’s so important,” says architect Line Solgaard.
Designed by Manta North, this 516-square-foot residence is situated on an organic farm near the intersection of Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.
Designed by Manta North, this 516-square-foot residence is situated on an organic farm near the intersection of Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
The Campbell Residence, also known as the Cain Wong Residence (as it is currently owned by Aaron Cain and Annie Wong) features vaulted cedar ceilings, Douglas fir beams, and an exposed concrete structural system. Large, custom-milled windows overlook the connecting patios and let in forest views.
The Campbell Residence, also known as the Cain Wong Residence (as it is currently owned by Aaron Cain and Annie Wong) features vaulted cedar ceilings, Douglas fir beams, and an exposed concrete structural system. Large, custom-milled windows overlook the connecting patios and let in forest views.
The home glows from within at night.
The home glows from within at night.
A custom desk in the primary bedroom is tucked beside a closet.
A custom desk in the primary bedroom is tucked beside a closet.
The chairs are from Hay, the Cast Pendant is by Tom Chung &amp; Jordan Murphy with Menu, and the TE070 countertops are from Diespeker.
The chairs are from Hay, the Cast Pendant is by Tom Chung &amp; Jordan Murphy with Menu, and the TE070 countertops are from Diespeker.
“This house for me is about contemplation,” says Adrian. “You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’”
“This house for me is about contemplation,” says Adrian. “You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’”

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