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The basement’s kitchenette was moved to a more central location and updated with contemporary colors and finishes. Custom cabinetry was painted in Benjamin Moore’s Spiced Apple Cider to add some brightness to a space that leans on the dark side. Daltile’s Keystones tile in Artic White was also used on the walls in the nearby bathroom.
Indoor air quality can be affected by a variety of factors, including residue from household cleaning products, as well as organic particles such as dust and pollen. Adequate ventilation and circulation improve the air quality within your home by redistributing filtered air throughout different rooms.
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