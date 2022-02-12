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Collection by Judy McGeorge

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Floor plan of French Creek Workshops by Wittman Estes
Floor plan of French Creek Workshops by Wittman Estes
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
The basement’s kitchenette was moved to a more central location and updated with contemporary colors and finishes. Custom cabinetry was painted in Benjamin Moore’s Spiced Apple Cider to add some brightness to a space that leans on the dark side. Daltile’s Keystones tile in Artic White was also used on the walls in the nearby bathroom.
The basement’s kitchenette was moved to a more central location and updated with contemporary colors and finishes. Custom cabinetry was painted in Benjamin Moore’s Spiced Apple Cider to add some brightness to a space that leans on the dark side. Daltile’s Keystones tile in Artic White was also used on the walls in the nearby bathroom.
“It has a public and private feel, which we like.” A French blue table designed by David adds color to the dining area. “It was important to us to have unexpected and whimsical elements in the house,” says Mark. “We didn’t want it to be too serious.”
“It has a public and private feel, which we like.” A French blue table designed by David adds color to the dining area. “It was important to us to have unexpected and whimsical elements in the house,” says Mark. “We didn’t want it to be too serious.”
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
Indoor air quality can be affected by a variety of factors, including residue from household cleaning products, as well as organic particles such as dust and pollen. Adequate ventilation and circulation improve the air quality within your home by redistributing filtered air throughout different rooms.
Indoor air quality can be affected by a variety of factors, including residue from household cleaning products, as well as organic particles such as dust and pollen. Adequate ventilation and circulation improve the air quality within your home by redistributing filtered air throughout different rooms.
which sits at the end of a quiet, gravel road just 325 yards from the ocean,
which sits at the end of a quiet, gravel road just 325 yards from the ocean,
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
The cabin has charcoal-colored metal siding and a punchy yellow-green front door for contrast.
The cabin has charcoal-colored metal siding and a punchy yellow-green front door for contrast.
Because the home is a passive house, the wood stove is "totally extraneous
Because the home is a passive house, the wood stove is "totally extraneous
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.

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