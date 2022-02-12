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Collection by Maria Cooper

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The updated kitchen now include a Bluesky gas stove with eight burners, streamlined cabinetry, and a wine fridge.
The updated kitchen now include a Bluesky gas stove with eight burners, streamlined cabinetry, and a wine fridge.
Pellegrino inverted the layout of the shower tiles in the main bedroom’s en suite bathroom.
Pellegrino inverted the layout of the shower tiles in the main bedroom’s en suite bathroom.
The brothers opened Chet's collection of antique tools to Pellegrino, who integrated them into the home's decor with wall-mounted vignettes like this one in the "Hammer" guest bedroom.
The brothers opened Chet's collection of antique tools to Pellegrino, who integrated them into the home's decor with wall-mounted vignettes like this one in the "Hammer" guest bedroom.
A staircase off the children's bunk room leads to the upstairs loft.
A staircase off the children's bunk room leads to the upstairs loft.
A European RAIS stove was an important addition to the living area. According to architect Jason Stamp of Workaday Design, “the Oregon coast has plenty of overcast stormy days and we wanted to ensure the house felt warm and cozy. The warm wood floors and wood kitchen cabinets created soft warmth while the RAIS fireplace gave the physical warmth.”
A European RAIS stove was an important addition to the living area. According to architect Jason Stamp of Workaday Design, “the Oregon coast has plenty of overcast stormy days and we wanted to ensure the house felt warm and cozy. The warm wood floors and wood kitchen cabinets created soft warmth while the RAIS fireplace gave the physical warmth.”
The wrap-around deck is a fantastic summer destination, outfitted in finds from Amazon and Target.
The wrap-around deck is a fantastic summer destination, outfitted in finds from Amazon and Target.
The focal point of the revamped living room is the new old fireplace, which is a vintage copper Preway. "It’s from a midcentury vintage marketplace in Long Beach, California, called Urban Americana. They have an amazing selection always and we can count on them being in great condition," the couple tell Dwell. "It’s the pinnacle of the home."
The focal point of the revamped living room is the new old fireplace, which is a vintage copper Preway. "It’s from a midcentury vintage marketplace in Long Beach, California, called Urban Americana. They have an amazing selection always and we can count on them being in great condition," the couple tell Dwell. "It’s the pinnacle of the home."
Another section of the terrace features anthracite-colored concrete tiles by Schellevis, a Dutch manufacturer.
Another section of the terrace features anthracite-colored concrete tiles by Schellevis, a Dutch manufacturer.
In the principal bedroom, a freestanding marble bathtub is positioned in front of a glass wall at the entrance to the en suite bathroom. “I never take baths,” the owner admits. “But whoever lives here after us will expect a large tub in a house like this.”
In the principal bedroom, a freestanding marble bathtub is positioned in front of a glass wall at the entrance to the en suite bathroom. “I never take baths,” the owner admits. “But whoever lives here after us will expect a large tub in a house like this.”
The architects used potted greenery and climbing plants to demarcate the various living spaces.
The architects used potted greenery and climbing plants to demarcate the various living spaces.
The ample backyard has space for outdoor dining, plus a storage shed and greenhouse.
The ample backyard has space for outdoor dining, plus a storage shed and greenhouse.
The James House is located in Arapahoe Acres, which the agent notes is “the first post-WWII neighborhood recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.”
The James House is located in Arapahoe Acres, which the agent notes is “the first post-WWII neighborhood recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.”
The James House is located in Arapahoe Acres, Colorado’s landmark postwar modernist neighborhood.
The James House is located in Arapahoe Acres, Colorado’s landmark postwar modernist neighborhood.
One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.

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