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A European RAIS stove was an important addition to the living area. According to architect Jason Stamp of Workaday Design, “the Oregon coast has plenty of overcast stormy days and we wanted to ensure the house felt warm and cozy. The warm wood floors and wood kitchen cabinets created soft warmth while the RAIS fireplace gave the physical warmth.”
The focal point of the revamped living room is the new old fireplace, which is a vintage copper Preway. "It’s from a midcentury vintage marketplace in Long Beach, California, called Urban Americana. They have an amazing selection always and we can count on them being in great condition," the couple tell Dwell. "It’s the pinnacle of the home."
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