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Collection by Trent H.

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The pine floors were re-stained during the renovation.
The pine floors were re-stained during the renovation.
Designed by architect Chalfont Head in 1950, the French Residence is a captivating home that’s been beautifully preserved.
Designed by architect Chalfont Head in 1950, the French Residence is a captivating home that’s been beautifully preserved.
In the large central courtyard, a heritage pecan tree rises above the roofline, and a 10-by-30-foot pool is set into the ipe wood deck.
In the large central courtyard, a heritage pecan tree rises above the roofline, and a 10-by-30-foot pool is set into the ipe wood deck.
Bo, the family’s Old English sheepdog, keeps Sherry company in the office.
Bo, the family’s Old English sheepdog, keeps Sherry company in the office.
"Sherry had an amazing vision for the house and a great back-and-forth with the designers. We laugh that if it had been up to me, I would have told them to just do whatever they wanted,” says Anthony.
"Sherry had an amazing vision for the house and a great back-and-forth with the designers. We laugh that if it had been up to me, I would have told them to just do whatever they wanted,” says Anthony.
Sherry Birk and Anthony Orona, tapped HR Design Dept, whose co-principal, Eric Hughes, is a longtime friend of Anthony’s, to design the midcentury-inspired, one-story house in Austin. The dark metal fascia emphasizes the home’s horizontality and complements the earth-toned brick facade.
Sherry Birk and Anthony Orona, tapped HR Design Dept, whose co-principal, Eric Hughes, is a longtime friend of Anthony’s, to design the midcentury-inspired, one-story house in Austin. The dark metal fascia emphasizes the home’s horizontality and complements the earth-toned brick facade.
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&amp;Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher &amp; Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&amp;Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher &amp; Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
At age 34, Phillip M. Isaacson commissioned architect F.Frederick Bruck to design a home for him and his wife. That was 1959. Five decades later, he still lives in his ideal home--and very little has changed.
At age 34, Phillip M. Isaacson commissioned architect F.Frederick Bruck to design a home for him and his wife. That was 1959. Five decades later, he still lives in his ideal home--and very little has changed.
The library is lit by the front courtyard. The chartreuse vent, originally painted vermilion, is the one architectural color inside the house. Two Cantilever Cane chairs by Mies van der Rohe face Isaacson as he rests upon a Pernilla easy chair by Bruno Mathsson.
The library is lit by the front courtyard. The chartreuse vent, originally painted vermilion, is the one architectural color inside the house. Two Cantilever Cane chairs by Mies van der Rohe face Isaacson as he rests upon a Pernilla easy chair by Bruno Mathsson.
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The conversation pit was another idea central to Dudik’s early dream. It’s complemented by a semi-circle window and a skylight for views of the mountains and the stars.
The conversation pit was another idea central to Dudik’s early dream. It’s complemented by a semi-circle window and a skylight for views of the mountains and the stars.

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