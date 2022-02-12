The pine floors were re-stained during the renovation.
The deck wraps the main living spaces, with a covered outdoor dining area for year-round use—essential in Oregon’s rainy climate. The Skylab team also designed a custom fish cleaning station as the family loves to fish at the nearby fishing hole.
Vaulted mass plywood ceilings and custom polygon Marvin Ultimate windows draw light deep into the main living space, while large Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open directly onto the deck. “We wanted to maximize the glazing and create a transparent indoor/outdoor feel,” says architect Susan Barnes.
Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
A vintage rolling island adds flexibility to the kitchen layout. The herringbone flooring is from Quick-Step.
Updated by ALORS Studio, the 19th-arrondissement apartment comes with fresh cabinetry, custom built-ins, parquet flooring, and a full-length balcony.
The color palette of the home is largely neutral, based on Royal Flax by Benjamin Moore. The interior of the red storage units is covered in a veneer Ettore Sottsass designed for ALPI.
Curvaceous cutaways and volumes, a devise used by Catalan 'modernista' architects, lend the apartment a distinct 'Barcelonese' character.
The inner walls are clad with Melange felt panels by Refelt. There Aktivlok Interlocking Rubber Tiles are by Regupol.
A ceiling-mounted projector makes a white-painted wall a large screen, often enjoyed by Katie and JT's sons.
After adding insulation and a mini-split, the primary bedroom is also a comfortable place to hang out. Light from the skylights reflect off the white wall and ceilinb surfaces.
In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
The renovation added two sliding-glass doors and a new concrete patio.
The home's design centers around the interior 40 foot by 40 foot courtyard.
Tim Seibert, the home's architect, was a key figure in the foundation of the Sarasota School of Architecture, which responded to the surrounding environment by incorporating open floor plans and oversized windows and glass walls.