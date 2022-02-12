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Collection by J Bernardi

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Street View
Street View
As with the rest of the interiors, the bathroom (belowis clad in maple plywood. Its severe angles echo the steel fins of the home’s entry.
As with the rest of the interiors, the bathroom (belowis clad in maple plywood. Its severe angles echo the steel fins of the home’s entry.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
Floor plan of Ulster House by LGA Architectural Partners
Floor plan of Ulster House by LGA Architectural Partners
The kitchen is adorned with Fireclay olive-green tile on the backsplash that ties to the green-painted custom millwork of the lower cabinetry.
The kitchen is adorned with Fireclay olive-green tile on the backsplash that ties to the green-painted custom millwork of the lower cabinetry.
By far the biggest transformation, the new kitchen enjoys high ceilings from the revamped roofline; all new casework, flooring, and finishes; and a large island. The stools are from 2xhome.
By far the biggest transformation, the new kitchen enjoys high ceilings from the revamped roofline; all new casework, flooring, and finishes; and a large island. The stools are from 2xhome.
Douglas fir plywood is featured throughout the design.
Douglas fir plywood is featured throughout the design.
Old meets new in the primary bathroom, complete with original wood paneling and tile work, as well as an oversized soaking tub.
Old meets new in the primary bathroom, complete with original wood paneling and tile work, as well as an oversized soaking tub.
Cedar on the porch’s deck, walls, and ceiling provides a natural counterpoint to the addition’s corrugated black metal cladding.
Cedar on the porch’s deck, walls, and ceiling provides a natural counterpoint to the addition’s corrugated black metal cladding.

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