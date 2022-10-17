Favorites
“Framed in exposed steel with expansive windows, the Wallingford Passive Solar House capitalizes on exterior views and shifting patterns of light to establish a dialogue with its surroundings, leading to a physical awareness of the sun’s movement throughout the day and the seasons,’ says Wyant Architecture.
Spaces within the home’s four main volumes are designed to provide both separation and connection. The largest volume contains open kitchen, dining, and living areas, along with a master suite on the second floor, all oriented toward large south-facing windows. A single-story volume, accessible through the entry foyer, contains a home office and guest suite. A slender volume on the north side of the house contains lower-level service spaces, which connect to the garage and mudroom, while children’s bedrooms on the upper level are brightened by south-facing clerestory windows.