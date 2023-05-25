Favorites
The team dug down two feet in the basement to add ceiling height and remodel while staying within the footprint of the house. “Without doing an addition, we could more than double the square footage in the house,” says Jake. A concrete bench topped with wood runs sixty-five feet along the perimeter of the room, and serves as a useful bench.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”