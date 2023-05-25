SubscribeSign In
The couple rarely needs to turn on an interior electric light until sundown—and even if the ridge skylight extends their mortgage payments a little longer, Amy says “I’m so glad we did it—it’s what makes the house.”
The team dug down two feet in the basement to add ceiling height and remodel while staying within the footprint of the house. “Without doing an addition, we could more than double the square footage in the house,” says Jake. A concrete bench topped with wood runs sixty-five feet along the perimeter of the room, and serves as a useful bench.
New windows and their views of the trees lend a treehouse feel to the interior, which is wrapped in wood and has heated slate floors, as well as a Jotul stove. “It's a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun, but it still has a richness that goes with the house,” says Pellegrini.
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding wood stove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
SHED also installed a large dormer on this side of the building to fully accommodate the new upper level plan, and get views of the apple orchard on the other side of the building.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
Both bedrooms now glory in the inlet views.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
