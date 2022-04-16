SubscribeSign In
The round LED lamps that dot the walls and ceiling are another example of a detail designed by the Icelandic duo.
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
The pool's long, rectangular shape mimics the verticality of the main living structure just beyond.
Pickled whitewashed pine walls continue into the kitchen and are contrasted by dark, ebonized red oak cabinetry and soapstone counters. A custom white oak table continues from the island and offers additional seating with Mogensen chairs. Above, a pendant from Santa &amp; Cole is arranged in a custom configuration.
The room is painted Farrow &amp; Ball ‘Stiffkey Blue’ and outfitted with a custom desk.
Hutchison replaced the old chimney with a wall of sliding glass doors that lead out to a series of decks. The designers also raised the ceiling, exposed the trusses, and brought in clerestory windows to create a sense of brightness and loftiness. A main goal of the renovation was to better connect the home with its forested lot. "One of the things that convinced me to buy the house was the fact that when you open the front door, you see all of this green coming in through the backyard," says Georgina.
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.
"It’s a home full of surprises and bespoke details,
Playful touches abound, evident in the bathroom, which features yellow paint, stainless steel, and white tiles. A deep bath—a plunge pool of sorts—and shower are on the other side.
A glazed, sloping ceiling allows light to wash over the dining area. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We moved in before we started the work, so we got to experience the space,
Jagoda installed two Velux skylights in the kitchen and one apiece in the kids’ bathroom and the parents’. “Ideally, every room in the house has enough natural light that you don’t have to turn on the lights during the day,” says the architect. The frost bathroom tile is from Heath Ceramics, while the faucet is from Vola
“We were trying to be respectful of the original house but also feel free to make changes,” says Jagoda.
A bold blue/black tiled shower with glass panels brings new life to the bathroom.
The guest bathroom.
"We wanted to honor the existing building by revealing all of the exposed structural elements, and many of the original finishes,
