Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Barbara Wolf

Favorites

View 5 Photos
The hidden tracks blend seamlessly into the design of the stairs and allow for the louvers to close.
The hidden tracks blend seamlessly into the design of the stairs and allow for the louvers to close.
The home’s master bedroom and living room face south for optimal landscape views. A large outdoor deck emphasizes the home’s indoor/outdoor connection.
The home’s master bedroom and living room face south for optimal landscape views. A large outdoor deck emphasizes the home’s indoor/outdoor connection.
Located on Lake Superior, the Week’nder is a light-filled modern prefab with dimensions pre-determined by the size of the ferry used to transport the modules to the island.
Located on Lake Superior, the Week’nder is a light-filled modern prefab with dimensions pre-determined by the size of the ferry used to transport the modules to the island.
“It’s an iconic Lakeway treasure,” says broker associate Michelle Jones.
“It’s an iconic Lakeway treasure,” says broker associate Michelle Jones.