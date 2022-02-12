Silvery-gray cedar cladding is accented with green trim. The new standing-seam metal roof has an integrated gutter.
Campbell added a large picture window and a sun bench off the dining area.
The addition of oversized dormer windows (one of two pictured on the left) increases the volume of usable space, while offering second-floor views of the harbor.
The Accabonac Harbor is visible from the couple’s primary bedroom.
Formerly one room, the studio was split in two—a multipurpose room underneath a primary bedroom.
Kirsten enjoys using the lofted flex space for yoga and meditation.
The hall bathroom has the Strands series tile from Concrete Collaborative on the floor, and Fireclay 2x8 in Rosemary on the walls.
The primary bedroom has an extra-long window seat made of Alder wood.
There's a built-in desk in one of the guest rooms.
The tile in the primary bathroom is Concrete Collaborative's way cooler line on the floor, and 2x8 Fireclay tile in Caribbean on the walls. The custom vanity is Alder with a Ceaserstone counter.
The bench top is an unusual type of marble that picks up on the colors used throughout the fit-out. "The green picks up on the lighting, while the pink tones reflect the micro-cement and upholstery,
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Matching the grain and texture of the kitchen to the rest of the cladding in the house creates a seamless look and adds coziness and warmth to an otherwise-open space.
A ship's ladder leads to the small loft at the top of the home.
Design-build firm Spot Lab kitted out the entry with built-in cabinetry, seating, and pegboard hangers.
"They wanted a home where they could follow the weather, experiencing and doing activities on the property throughout the seasons—during the wet cold seasons, on the inside, and during the warm, dry seasons, out of doors,