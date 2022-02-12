New double-paned windows plus more insulation help keep the house more comfortable during hot and cold weather.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
The two interlocking volumes with shed roofs create an unexpected form.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
The restored home of Frank Navin features ornate woodwork, original fireplaces, and a basement vault tied to the history of Navin Field.
The property is widely recognized as the last surviving Wallace Neff Airform House in the U.S.
Elevation of the home
Floor plan of Skoby Family Home
In the loft, complete with operable skylight, the wood ceiling is painted "Magnolia
A large garage at the rear of the site was redone using the same material palette as the main house. There is a large studio with a bathroom above the garage that can be used as a guest suite.
A custom oak built-in sectional was created with storage underneath and behind, making use of every square inch. The cushions and throw are from Swans Island Company. And the sconces on the sloped wall are from Cedar & Moss.
Floor plan of Tiny Camp by Winkelman Architecture
Floor plan of Le Kiosque by Arba-
Casa Cielo is crafted from poured-in-place concrete with custom steel-and-glass windows and doors, plaster-finished interior partitions, and local hardwood cabinetry.