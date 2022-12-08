SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Charlotte Woodman

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Several years later, he installed an exterior staircase and divided the upper floor into two guest wings that accommodate up to six people apiece.
Several years later, he installed an exterior staircase and divided the upper floor into two guest wings that accommodate up to six people apiece.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.