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Collection by Michelle Lore

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The room benefits from much more natural light, thanks to the open plan and new windows.
The room benefits from much more natural light, thanks to the open plan and new windows.
The couple chose partially open shelving in the kitchen. “We’re not minimalists, and we wanted to display different objects we’ve collected,” Vincent says. The cabinetry, conceived as freestanding pieces of furniture, turned out even better than they had imagined. The dining chairs are from Ikea and the appliances are by KitchenAid.
The couple chose partially open shelving in the kitchen. “We’re not minimalists, and we wanted to display different objects we’ve collected,” Vincent says. The cabinetry, conceived as freestanding pieces of furniture, turned out even better than they had imagined. The dining chairs are from Ikea and the appliances are by KitchenAid.
Floor plan of Forest House by Julie Fields and Malcolm Taylor
Floor plan of Forest House by Julie Fields and Malcolm Taylor
A blue-grey accent wall plays down the contrast found everywhere else.
A blue-grey accent wall plays down the contrast found everywhere else.
Subway tile meets graphic Terrazzo-like porcelain tile in the family bathroom, with a Jielde sconce.
Subway tile meets graphic Terrazzo-like porcelain tile in the family bathroom, with a Jielde sconce.
Strang restored the home’s built-in wood furnishings and reinstalled cork flooring to match Leedy’s original design. He also maintained the concrete masonry unit (CMU) walls and wood ceilings.
Strang restored the home’s built-in wood furnishings and reinstalled cork flooring to match Leedy’s original design. He also maintained the concrete masonry unit (CMU) walls and wood ceilings.
Large windows overlooking a courtyard garden in ceramist Kawai Kanjir<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">ō</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">’s house let in daylight that highlights the wood grains of the solid timber columns, beams, and furniture. </span>
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In the dining area, a custom table is paired with Bertoia chairs; an Alvar Aalto stool sits beside an LC4 chaise longue by Le Corbusier. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
In the dining area, a custom table is paired with Bertoia chairs; an Alvar Aalto stool sits beside an LC4 chaise longue by Le Corbusier. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The powder bathroom became a full bathroom with the addition of a new vanity and plastered shower. "It is a unique challenge to work in a curved room with materials that don’t bend,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The powder bathroom became a full bathroom with the addition of a new vanity and plastered shower. "It is a unique challenge to work in a curved room with materials that don’t bend,
"Itt feels like a warm hug when you are in the kitchen,
"Itt feels like a warm hug when you are in the kitchen,
A built-in bench provides storage and the window was restored to its original dimensions. The wall light is the Ceramic Disc Surface Mount by In Common With.
A built-in bench provides storage and the window was restored to its original dimensions. The wall light is the Ceramic Disc Surface Mount by In Common With.
The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
Updates to the kitchen included new counters and backsplash in Vermont Maple marble, and semi-custom cabinets in a matte moss finish.
Updates to the kitchen included new counters and backsplash in Vermont Maple marble, and semi-custom cabinets in a matte moss finish.
Natural light and landscape views come most notably through the floor-to-ceiling windows in Kelli’s bedroom. However, the open layout means that they flood the entire space with light and landscape views.
Natural light and landscape views come most notably through the floor-to-ceiling windows in Kelli’s bedroom. However, the open layout means that they flood the entire space with light and landscape views.
The dining table was designed and built by Ford using antique pine. The sculptural oak chairs are from the 1970s. They were sourced from the Netherlands with the help of local designer Hailey Kolbe.
The dining table was designed and built by Ford using antique pine. The sculptural oak chairs are from the 1970s. They were sourced from the Netherlands with the help of local designer Hailey Kolbe.
The simple pool was designed to harmonize with the Mediterranean landscape.
The simple pool was designed to harmonize with the Mediterranean landscape.
White-painted shiplap, added by a previous owner, gives the original living room a heritage feel. White oak flooring throughout the house fulfills Michelle's penchant for modernism and nods to the Scandinavian design in the inspiration images she sent architect Marisa Janusz.
White-painted shiplap, added by a previous owner, gives the original living room a heritage feel. White oak flooring throughout the house fulfills Michelle's penchant for modernism and nods to the Scandinavian design in the inspiration images she sent architect Marisa Janusz.
Nero Marquina herringbone stone tile gives the guest bathroom a sense of weight while the ceiling, covered in reflective black acrylic, makes the small space feel infinite. The medicine cabinet is from Ikea.
Nero Marquina herringbone stone tile gives the guest bathroom a sense of weight while the ceiling, covered in reflective black acrylic, makes the small space feel infinite. The medicine cabinet is from Ikea.
The kitchen was made sleeker with white, flat-front cabinets and quartzite counters, which terminate on one side with a walnut base floated in front of the door.
The kitchen was made sleeker with white, flat-front cabinets and quartzite counters, which terminate on one side with a walnut base floated in front of the door.

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