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Collection by Sergey Philippov

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“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
Project CCB floor plan
Project CCB floor plan
The kitchen window frames views of old-growth olive trees and massive boulders.
The kitchen window frames views of old-growth olive trees and massive boulders.