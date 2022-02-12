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Collection by Erica Anderson

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The kitchen has vintage pendants from Rejuvenation and counter stools from Denver Modern. The backsplash and kitchen island inset are made from Oscura Rectangle Cotto tiles from Zia Tile. The kitchen appliances are from Thermador. The Minta faucet is from Grohe. Coppola Custom Woodworking made the oak cabinetry.
The kitchen has vintage pendants from Rejuvenation and counter stools from Denver Modern. The backsplash and kitchen island inset are made from Oscura Rectangle Cotto tiles from Zia Tile. The kitchen appliances are from Thermador. The Minta faucet is from Grohe. Coppola Custom Woodworking made the oak cabinetry.
Tucked behind a massive stone facade and surrounded by private gardens and five rolling acres, this island residence is designed for uninterrupted relaxation.
Tucked behind a massive stone facade and surrounded by private gardens and five rolling acres, this island residence is designed for uninterrupted relaxation.
The roofs were designed to guide water to the steel channels, which run the entire width of the house. Joan’s painting studio sits nears the back door, where she can easily step out for fresh air or inspiration.
The roofs were designed to guide water to the steel channels, which run the entire width of the house. Joan’s painting studio sits nears the back door, where she can easily step out for fresh air or inspiration.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
The open-plan public zone, which includes the kitchen, dining area, and living room, looks out onto the back patio, where the dining table is often wheeled in the summer for al fresco meals. Ken and Joan regularly have 10-20 guests over, so she requested enough space in the dining area to put another table if needed.
The open-plan public zone, which includes the kitchen, dining area, and living room, looks out onto the back patio, where the dining table is often wheeled in the summer for al fresco meals. Ken and Joan regularly have 10-20 guests over, so she requested enough space in the dining area to put another table if needed.
Perforated metal panels slide to shade the bedrooms from the sunlight.
Perforated metal panels slide to shade the bedrooms from the sunlight.
Movable perforated metal panels shade the porch that runs the length of the second floor.
Movable perforated metal panels shade the porch that runs the length of the second floor.
The sliding glass doors to the backyard are 13 feet tall.
The sliding glass doors to the backyard are 13 feet tall.

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