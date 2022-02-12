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The kitchen has vintage pendants from Rejuvenation and counter stools from Denver Modern. The backsplash and kitchen island inset are made from Oscura Rectangle Cotto tiles from Zia Tile. The kitchen appliances are from Thermador. The Minta faucet is from Grohe. Coppola Custom Woodworking made the oak cabinetry.
The open-plan public zone, which includes the kitchen, dining area, and living room, looks out onto the back patio, where the dining table is often wheeled in the summer for al fresco meals. Ken and Joan regularly have 10-20 guests over, so she requested enough space in the dining area to put another table if needed.
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