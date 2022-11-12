Dwell House
Collection by
Kim Stubbs
"Set amidst an ever-changing display of marine life, The Butterfly's unique connection to nature brings joy, perspective, and happiness to all who experience it,
Spread across nearly 4,000 square feet, the property comes with three bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The primary bathroom is lined with marble and has a large soaking tub.
Expansive windows continue into the kitchen, set above the main living and dining areas. Sliding glass doors open the home up to the interior courtyard, complete with a large pool.
The home was named after its iconic winged roof, which cantilevers over the front deck that overlooks the Monterey Peninsula. Floor-to-ceiling windows span across the property.
The Butterfly House, located at 26320 Scenic Road in Carmel, California, is currently listed for $40,000,000 by Shelly Mitchell Lynch of Carmel Realty Company.
Set inches from the sea, the Butterfly House is not only just one of five oceanfront properties in Carmel; it is also one of the largest, incorporating its own beach and cove.
