SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Abigail Taggart

Favorites

View 6 Photos
, wood bumps out to allow space for stove.
, wood bumps out to allow space for stove.
This four-bedroom, three-bath property that the Duchess of Sussex once called home features 2,262 square feet of sun-filled interior space.
This four-bedroom, three-bath property that the Duchess of Sussex once called home features 2,262 square feet of sun-filled interior space.