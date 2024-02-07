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a
Collection by
Andrew Sommer
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The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
It had a shed roof and a deck with built-in seating.
It included a pathway and a seating area.
Molly and Jeff envisioned the property as a community effort, inviting friends up to camp while working on projects.
Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo in Matanzas, Chile.
The kitchenette comes with a convection stove and a mini fridge. A narrow, frosted window invites the guest’s attention back to the focus of the home: to spend time outdoors.
The garden occupies what was once a parking lot.
Floor Plan of Galeo Pavilion by Stanaćev Granados
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
A built-in bookshelf spans an opening between the living spaces and bedroom.
The living room brings together design classics, from Fronzoni’s ‘64 chair for Cappellini to a Flight recliner by Jeffrey Bernett for Design Within Reach, grounded by a Fogg rug from Kasthall.
The modular design allows for maximum use of sunlight and coastal topography with minimal disruption the surrounding land.
Modular Bahia utilizes solar panels for water heating and rainwater accumulation tanks for sewage treatment.
Given that the cabin is just over 100 square feet, a building permit is usually unnecessary.
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