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Collection by
Josearis Espinoza
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The gravel, stone, and boulders cost $8,263. The couple found the dining table on Facebook Marketplace for $800.
"Our shared design style prioritizes elements of natural materials tied with a classic meets contemporary feel,
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The concrete wall behind the porch provides a backdrop for the wood stove and privacy from the road.
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