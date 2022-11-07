Favorites
The main floor plan was opened up, so the living, dining, and kitchen flow into each other, and all can partake of the scenery. “The interiors feel very calm and the house is small enough that the open plan doesn't seem too large,” says Hale. La Cantina doors now lead to the protected porch. White oak was used for the flooring throughout.
Adam and Karyn Bechtel tasked architect Emily Jagoda with renovating the 1960 home they share with their two daughters in the hills of Woodside, California. A curvilinear, built-in sofa with integrated storage sits below a lofted art studio and angular clerestory windows that frame views of the surrounding trees.
