A wall of windows lining the back facade ushers plenty of natural light into the main living spaces, including the kitchen, where black countertops pop against the wooden cabinetry.
The main floor plan was opened up, so the living, dining, and kitchen flow into each other, and all can partake of the scenery. “The interiors feel very calm and the house is small enough that the open plan doesn't seem too large,” says Hale. La Cantina doors now lead to the protected porch. White oak was used for the flooring throughout.
In Australia, a manufacturer and an architecture firm create an off-grid home that can be broken down and shipped across the world.
The Adaptable Living prefab sits perched on a bluff in Tasmania’s Tarkine Forest.
In the living room, a Malm fireplace sits on a yellow powder-coated steel table that matches the bookshelf ladder leading to the loft. Jagoda designed the table with space underneath to store firewood.
The forest feeling continues in the evergreens surrounding the house. Adding to the outdoor area are Artemide Dioscuri sconces and Loll Designs outdoor dining furniture from Design Within Reach.
Douglas fir floors and a natural finish knotty pine ceiling run through the home’s second level, which was added in the 1980s and has an extra sitting room. “There’s a warmth to the wood we didn’t want to give up,” Karyn says.
The loft is situated at the end of the wood-paneled hallway upstairs.
Loewen windows and sliding glass doors from Western Window Systems connect the common spaces on the ground level to the balcony and wooded backyard. “We really wanted to feel connected to nature,” says Karyn.
A Nelson Bubble pendant from Design Within Reach hangs above a dining table and chairs by Jasper Morrison for Maruni.
A cutout in a wall in the kitchen creates a sight line to the living/dining room, which is overlooked by the art loft. The kitchen range is by Fulgor Milano, while the sconces are from Vipp.
Adam and Karyn Bechtel tasked architect Emily Jagoda with renovating the 1960 home they share with their two daughters in the hills of Woodside, California. A curvilinear, built-in sofa with integrated storage sits below a lofted art studio and angular clerestory windows that frame views of the surrounding trees.
Two offices are outfitted with semi-custom built-ins that include murphy wall beds.
