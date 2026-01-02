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Collection by Rey Chavarria

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Twenty-foot sliders flank the living/dining area, providing spectacular views in both directions. The painting is by Randi Mork-Ulnes, Casper’s mother.
Twenty-foot sliders flank the living/dining area, providing spectacular views in both directions. The painting is by Randi Mork-Ulnes, Casper’s mother.
The three new buildings, which are all semicircular, are embedded into the land, so that only their straight-edged glass facades and their bright blue chimneys are visible. “The entire site was excavated to make the buildings disappear into the landscape,” says Fala architect Filipe Magalhães. The structures are shielded from the sun by a canopy of metal mesh panels.
The three new buildings, which are all semicircular, are embedded into the land, so that only their straight-edged glass facades and their bright blue chimneys are visible. “The entire site was excavated to make the buildings disappear into the landscape,” says Fala architect Filipe Magalhães. The structures are shielded from the sun by a canopy of metal mesh panels.
Floor Plan of Columba Tree House by Madeiguincho
Floor Plan of Columba Tree House by Madeiguincho
Floor plan of Tiny House Razzi by Stanaćev Granados
Floor plan of Tiny House Razzi by Stanaćev Granados
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
A walking path connects the guesthouse with the rest of property.
A walking path connects the guesthouse with the rest of property.
A project splurge, twin commercial-grade windows paired with crisp white walls make the small space feel exceptionally roomy. The pendant above the dining nook is from Hay.
A project splurge, twin commercial-grade windows paired with crisp white walls make the small space feel exceptionally roomy. The pendant above the dining nook is from Hay.
In the main living space, green - gray cabinets from Lowes,
In the main living space, green - gray cabinets from Lowes,
Site restrictions limited the structure’s footprint, so Benson found additional space by creating a loft.
Site restrictions limited the structure’s footprint, so Benson found additional space by creating a loft.
Even with multiple structures across their 10-acre property in Maine, Diana Arcadipone and Scott Berk only had one bathroom. This 560-square-foot guesthouse by architect Leslie Benson gives them a second, as well as space for visiting family and friends.
Even with multiple structures across their 10-acre property in Maine, Diana Arcadipone and Scott Berk only had one bathroom. This 560-square-foot guesthouse by architect Leslie Benson gives them a second, as well as space for visiting family and friends.
The main living space has a couch from Room &amp; Board and rugs from Dash and Albert, all in colors that reflect the rural parcel. The wood sculpture hanging on the wall is by Don Best.
The main living space has a couch from Room &amp; Board and rugs from Dash and Albert, all in colors that reflect the rural parcel. The wood sculpture hanging on the wall is by Don Best.
Above the main living room is a lofted space that can fit a set of twin mattresses for overnight guests (or Raul’s growing family).
Above the main living room is a lofted space that can fit a set of twin mattresses for overnight guests (or Raul’s growing family).
In the large central courtyard, a heritage pecan tree rises above the roofline, and a 10-by-30-foot pool is set into the ipe wood deck.
In the large central courtyard, a heritage pecan tree rises above the roofline, and a 10-by-30-foot pool is set into the ipe wood deck.

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