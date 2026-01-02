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The three new buildings, which are all semicircular, are embedded into the land, so that only their straight-edged glass facades and their bright blue chimneys are visible. “The entire site was excavated to make the buildings disappear into the landscape,” says Fala architect Filipe Magalhães. The structures are shielded from the sun by a canopy of metal mesh panels.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
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