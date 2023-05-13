The office area features a Tolomeo Mega floor lamp by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide.
The nursery features mahogany cabinets and the crib is from Crate and Barrel.
The living room is furnished with an Eames lounge and ottoman and a Line credenza by Nathan Yong. The fireplace, also painted by the last owner, is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
Windows offer wraparound views in the master bedroom. The nightstands and bed are from the Matera line by Sean Yoo for Design Within Reach; the Stem lamps are from Rejuvenation. The last owner painted the walls Gentleman’s Gray by Benjamin Moore.