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Collection by Sonya Arzola

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Lime plaster covers the walls and ceiling in the second bedroom. The artwork is by Wasted Rita.
Lime plaster covers the walls and ceiling in the second bedroom. The artwork is by Wasted Rita.
The cabinets are the same patinated steel as in the kitchen, and the wood floors and built-in bed are the same pine as the living room, with a Bona Oil finish in Frost.
The cabinets are the same patinated steel as in the kitchen, and the wood floors and built-in bed are the same pine as the living room, with a Bona Oil finish in Frost.
In the new living room, the floors are covered in pine wood with a Bona Craft Oil finish in Frost, and the walls and ceiling are coated in lime plaster, Mortex by Beal. The handmade hanging chair, made of plaster, is a favorite spot for the couple’s cat, Paka.
In the new living room, the floors are covered in pine wood with a Bona Craft Oil finish in Frost, and the walls and ceiling are coated in lime plaster, Mortex by Beal. The handmade hanging chair, made of plaster, is a favorite spot for the couple’s cat, Paka.
The walls, floor, and ceiling are all covered in waterproof lime plaster, Mortex by Beal.
The walls, floor, and ceiling are all covered in waterproof lime plaster, Mortex by Beal.
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The wall tile is Fireclay glazed thin brick in Olympic color.
The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The wall tile is Fireclay glazed thin brick in Olympic color.
The pendant in the kitchen is from Huup Iluminación. The kitchen’s Sticotti shelving system and are by the couple’s studio, La Base.
The pendant in the kitchen is from Huup Iluminación. The kitchen’s Sticotti shelving system and are by the couple’s studio, La Base.
The lofted bedroom remains open to the living area, lit by a window seat and opaque clerestory windows.
The lofted bedroom remains open to the living area, lit by a window seat and opaque clerestory windows.
Built on a budget of $1,154,170, Emily Fritz-Endres and Sarah Abraham’s cabin in the Berkshires is far from a typical tiny house.
Built on a budget of $1,154,170, Emily Fritz-Endres and Sarah Abraham’s cabin in the Berkshires is far from a typical tiny house.
A second tiny house is set within an existing structure and contains a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.
A second tiny house is set within an existing structure and contains a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.
Inspired by nearby agrarian structures, Beamer Farm features a composition of windows on a flat corrugated metal facade in an arrangement that’s functional for residents on the inside, but also evocative from the outside.
Inspired by nearby agrarian structures, Beamer Farm features a composition of windows on a flat corrugated metal facade in an arrangement that’s functional for residents on the inside, but also evocative from the outside.

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