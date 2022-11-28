The existing pine wall boards in the guest bedroom are painted white to reflect light. The windows look east. The furniture is from Room & Board, and the pendant light is by George Nelson. The pillows and duvet are made from fabric by MissPrint.
kitchen
living and dining areas
Reclaimed Heart Pine Flooring and Beams with Southern Yellow Pine Tongue & Groove on the Walls and Ceiling
Reclaimed Heart Pine Flooring with Southern Yellow Pine Tongue & Groove on the Walls and Ceiling
This neutral palette of the kitchen and living room allows the balcony’s vista to take center stage.
The traditions of the Maine camp vernacular have been respected yet challenged and re-envisioned.
Living Room looking out on glacial boulder, deck, and lake.