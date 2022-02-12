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Collection by Jordan Reading

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Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass frame garden views from nearly every room.
Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass frame garden views from nearly every room.
Designed in 1963 by architect David Stringer, the home is on the market for the first time in over 30 years.
Designed in 1963 by architect David Stringer, the home is on the market for the first time in over 30 years.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
Campbell added a large picture window and a sun bench off the dining area.
Campbell added a large picture window and a sun bench off the dining area.
“We really tried to diminish the notion of inside and outside,” explains Barnes.
“We really tried to diminish the notion of inside and outside,” explains Barnes.
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
The bed is from Article, with a coverlet from Nordic Knots and a custom lumbar pillow by Field Theory, beside Ethnicraft nightstands and lamps from Hennessy Lampworks. The artwork is a Picasso line drawing print sourced by Emily Waldorf Art Advisory.
The bed is from Article, with a coverlet from Nordic Knots and a custom lumbar pillow by Field Theory, beside Ethnicraft nightstands and lamps from Hennessy Lampworks. The artwork is a Picasso line drawing print sourced by Emily Waldorf Art Advisory.
The nook has Eames chairs from Margaret's parents, a rug from Armadillo, and a framed photograph by Dora Somosi.
The nook has Eames chairs from Margaret's parents, a rug from Armadillo, and a framed photograph by Dora Somosi.
The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
A three-story mahogany screen partially veils the backyard retreat designed by Flavin Architects for Ed and Kathy Kelly in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Incorporating a renovated garage, it includes both closed and open spaces and a potted rooftop garden. The garage door is by Garaga and the Exotic Red paint is from Benjamin Moore.
A three-story mahogany screen partially veils the backyard retreat designed by Flavin Architects for Ed and Kathy Kelly in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Incorporating a renovated garage, it includes both closed and open spaces and a potted rooftop garden. The garage door is by Garaga and the Exotic Red paint is from Benjamin Moore.
The garage has enough space for Joe’s large-scale pieces.
The garage has enough space for Joe’s large-scale pieces.

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