Off the side of the house, a sliding door opens onto a screened porch, which makes the living space feel larger as it continues into the great outdoors. “The screened porch is doing a lot of work,” Lehnen says. “When they have guests, it’s the dinging space. It forces the inhabitants outside … to be out in nature.” A grilling and seating area is part of the terraced decking below the screened porch. When it came to accommodating the larger vegetation, walkways were carefully notched around the White Pine Tress, weaving the building into the coniferous canopy. The deck is made from eastern white cedar and galvanized steel wire.