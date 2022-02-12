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Collection by Jennifer Foster

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Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Off the side of the house, a sliding door opens onto a screened porch, which makes the living space feel larger as it continues into the great outdoors. “The screened porch is doing a lot of work,” Lehnen says. “When they have guests, it’s the dinging space. It forces the inhabitants outside … to be out in nature.” A grilling and seating area is part of the terraced decking below the screened porch. When it came to accommodating the larger vegetation, walkways were carefully notched around the White Pine Tress, weaving the building into the coniferous canopy. The deck is made from eastern white cedar and galvanized steel wire.
Off the side of the house, a sliding door opens onto a screened porch, which makes the living space feel larger as it continues into the great outdoors. “The screened porch is doing a lot of work,” Lehnen says. “When they have guests, it’s the dinging space. It forces the inhabitants outside … to be out in nature.” A grilling and seating area is part of the terraced decking below the screened porch. When it came to accommodating the larger vegetation, walkways were carefully notched around the White Pine Tress, weaving the building into the coniferous canopy. The deck is made from eastern white cedar and galvanized steel wire.
The kitchen-cum-dining is designed for both intimate meals and hosting friends in a casual setting.
The kitchen-cum-dining is designed for both intimate meals and hosting friends in a casual setting.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
Designed by Mexico City architects Pablo Germenos Garcia and Ernesto Pérez Rea Juncá, and prefabricated off-site by their company Peregrino, each O-Frame uses cutouts, circular windows, and sliding curved walls to frame specific views. "Everyone has a tiny cabin,
Designed by Mexico City architects Pablo Germenos Garcia and Ernesto Pérez Rea Juncá, and prefabricated off-site by their company Peregrino, each O-Frame uses cutouts, circular windows, and sliding curved walls to frame specific views. "Everyone has a tiny cabin,
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
Designed by the original owner, the cabin was imagined as a retreat for her and her siblings' young families.
Designed by the original owner, the cabin was imagined as a retreat for her and her siblings' young families.
A cozy dining banquette with a custom walnut table by Susan Swingle saves some space.
A cozy dining banquette with a custom walnut table by Susan Swingle saves some space.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
“The tent-like shape resembles a mountain. When the snow falls, the triangle becomes embedded in the landscape,” Tham says.
“The tent-like shape resembles a mountain. When the snow falls, the triangle becomes embedded in the landscape,” Tham says.
A far cry from minimalism, the renovated 900-square-foot Paris flat belonging to Nicolas Roche, a scion of the French furniture company Roche Bobois, is decked out with vivid hues and vintage furniture. A 1960s orange lamp by Luxus is suspended over the Warren Platner dining table and chairs. The 1950s rosewood glass cabinet is from Soriano. Pod Lens pendants by Ross Lovegrove for Luceplan hang from the ceiling.
A far cry from minimalism, the renovated 900-square-foot Paris flat belonging to Nicolas Roche, a scion of the French furniture company Roche Bobois, is decked out with vivid hues and vintage furniture. A 1960s orange lamp by Luxus is suspended over the Warren Platner dining table and chairs. The 1950s rosewood glass cabinet is from Soriano. Pod Lens pendants by Ross Lovegrove for Luceplan hang from the ceiling.
A Clad Home white sofa joins a Lulu &amp; Georgia coffee table and two cane chairs by Leanne Ford for Crate &amp; Barrel. The artwork over the sofa was commissioned from a friend to complete the space.
A Clad Home white sofa joins a Lulu &amp; Georgia coffee table and two cane chairs by Leanne Ford for Crate &amp; Barrel. The artwork over the sofa was commissioned from a friend to complete the space.

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