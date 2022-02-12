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There are more than 1,200 window panes in the Kellogg Doolittle House. Each week, Vugrin drove to a local glass shop to pick up finished panes and drop off more patterns—and $5,000 in cash. Only the Doolittles know the total cost of the house; new owner Scott Leonard almost certainly paid millions for it.
Ten minutes from British Columbia’s prized Whistler and Blackcomb ski areas, this house is located on a small lot atop a hill. Embracing a vertical layout, the upper level is where the open living area, complete with sectional, wood-burning stove, marble island, and spacious dining table, is found. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the forest views are especially heady.