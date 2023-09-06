The cabin’s drawing compass A-frame has an organic feel that blends with the environment.
Thanks to Kabina’s clever system of interlocking joints, all you need is a rubber hammer to assemble it.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing and a linear skylight help welcome the landscape within the cabin’s small footprint.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
The rough-hewn stone stairs that lead to the cottage were made by a local stone worker.
The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.