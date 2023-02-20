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Collection by Jocelyn Monge

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The vertical, three-level cabin is compact in footprint, but maximizes every square foot.
The vertical, three-level cabin is compact in footprint, but maximizes every square foot.
The cabin is a glowing jewel at night on a hilltop on the remote Keats Island in British Columbia, Canada.
The cabin is a glowing jewel at night on a hilltop on the remote Keats Island in British Columbia, Canada.
Cozy!
Cozy!
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
The entry hall culminates in integrated shelving with arches that echo the archways of the walls.
The entry hall culminates in integrated shelving with arches that echo the archways of the walls.
Sugarhouse Design &amp; Architecture lightened up the entry hall, thanks to interior fluted glass panels, white oak floors with a contrasting walnut inlay, and custom oak closets that reach to the ceiling (after removing the fussy tray feature there). The bench is custom-designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co in Orange, CA, and the ceiling light is by Modern Forms.
Sugarhouse Design &amp; Architecture lightened up the entry hall, thanks to interior fluted glass panels, white oak floors with a contrasting walnut inlay, and custom oak closets that reach to the ceiling (after removing the fussy tray feature there). The bench is custom-designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co in Orange, CA, and the ceiling light is by Modern Forms.
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
The owners' love of Sea Ranch style inspired the architecture of their home, which surrounds a courtyard protecting three large redwoods.
The owners' love of Sea Ranch style inspired the architecture of their home, which surrounds a courtyard protecting three large redwoods.
The front of the property was intentionally made to have a small scale so that the towering redwood trees would be more visible to the neighborhood.
The front of the property was intentionally made to have a small scale so that the towering redwood trees would be more visible to the neighborhood.
Neal and Inga Barber built a new home atop the existing foundation of their previous house in Kenmore, a suburb of Seattle, Washington.
Neal and Inga Barber built a new home atop the existing foundation of their previous house in Kenmore, a suburb of Seattle, Washington.
Small patios with bistro folding chairs adjoin each bedroom, filling the spaces with natural light.
Small patios with bistro folding chairs adjoin each bedroom, filling the spaces with natural light.
The bedroom in La Tagua faces views of the green slope to the south. The loft also includes a sheltered terrace and another small bed to the side.
The bedroom in La Tagua faces views of the green slope to the south. The loft also includes a sheltered terrace and another small bed to the side.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
Frameless bedroom windows extend beyond the floor and ceiling. "Since it's such a small house, it was really important to have this connection between the interior and exterior," says the couple.
Frameless bedroom windows extend beyond the floor and ceiling. "Since it's such a small house, it was really important to have this connection between the interior and exterior," says the couple.
The bedroom fits an Olympic queen bed, offering residents a comfortable night’s sleep.
The bedroom fits an Olympic queen bed, offering residents a comfortable night’s sleep.

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