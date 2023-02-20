The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&B Italia coffee table.