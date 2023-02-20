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The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&B Italia coffee table.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
Sugarhouse Design & Architecture lightened up the entry hall, thanks to interior fluted glass panels, white oak floors with a contrasting walnut inlay, and custom oak closets that reach to the ceiling (after removing the fussy tray feature there). The bench is custom-designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co in Orange, CA, and the ceiling light is by Modern Forms.
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