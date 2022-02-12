The proportion of the volume allows us to play with scales.
The main façade hides windows and doors within a same covering.
The house opens towards the exterior with a transparent, double height public area.
The façade unfolds to reveal the bedroom windows.
A skylight gives the welcoming to the bedrooms.
The cozy interior extends towards the open terrace.
The bedrooms on the upper level benefit from the height given by the geometry.
Designed in the early 1950s by architect Roscoe Hemenway for the inventor of the famous View–Master toy, this ranch house was reimagined by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson for enhanced views, light, and indoor/outdoor connection.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.