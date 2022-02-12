Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
i
Collection by Ian Sinnett

Favorites

View 20 Photos
White oak cabinetry by 'Henry Built'
White oak cabinetry by 'Henry Built'
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
The house is contained between two brick walls.
The house is contained between two brick walls.
Sections
Sections
The proportion of the volume allows us to play with scales.
The proportion of the volume allows us to play with scales.
The main façade hides windows and doors within a same covering.
The main façade hides windows and doors within a same covering.
The house opens towards the exterior with a transparent, double height public area.
The house opens towards the exterior with a transparent, double height public area.
The façade unfolds to reveal the bedroom windows.
The façade unfolds to reveal the bedroom windows.
A skylight gives the welcoming to the bedrooms.
A skylight gives the welcoming to the bedrooms.
The cozy interior extends towards the open terrace.
The cozy interior extends towards the open terrace.
The bedrooms on the upper level benefit from the height given by the geometry.
The bedrooms on the upper level benefit from the height given by the geometry.
Designed in the early 1950s by architect Roscoe Hemenway for the inventor of the famous View–Master toy, this ranch house was reimagined by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson for enhanced views, light, and indoor/outdoor connection.
Designed in the early 1950s by architect Roscoe Hemenway for the inventor of the famous View–Master toy, this ranch house was reimagined by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson for enhanced views, light, and indoor/outdoor connection.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.