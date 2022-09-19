SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 12 Photos
The dining area before the remodel in yellow and blue tones.
The dining area before the remodel in yellow and blue tones.
The kitchen before with tiled countertops in an enclosed space.
The kitchen before with tiled countertops in an enclosed space.
A modern, geometric deck opens up from the guest rooms, overlooking the ocean.
A modern, geometric deck opens up from the guest rooms, overlooking the ocean.
Outside the restaurant, an all neutral palette unfolds in seating over stone flooring.
Outside the restaurant, an all neutral palette unfolds in seating over stone flooring.
Natural stone walls flank the sides of the hotel.
Natural stone walls flank the sides of the hotel.
Ama, the restaurant exudes a more sensual air with dark walls and wood ceilings.
Ama, the restaurant exudes a more sensual air with dark walls and wood ceilings.
Seaside patio seating makes for an ideal space to enjoy a bite or a drink.
Seaside patio seating makes for an ideal space to enjoy a bite or a drink.
The kitchen, infused in an inky palette, was opened up from a traditional peninsula to floating bar seating.
The kitchen, infused in an inky palette, was opened up from a traditional peninsula to floating bar seating.
Chris Pardo was inspired by movies such as <i>Club Paradise </i>(1986) and <i>Water </i>(1985), as well as the book <i>Don’t Stop the Carnival</i> by Herman Wouk (Doubleday, 1964).
Club Paradise
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
The interiors are swathed in organic hues to allow the natural environment to shine.
The interiors are swathed in organic hues to allow the natural environment to shine.