Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
A plaster wall and tan ceramic floor tile in the primary bathroom help lighten the space while adding texture. The designers kept the original corrugated metal ceiling, opting to paint it white.
The couple completed the workshop before the house to stage the DIY components of the project. The family added a beekeeping area just outside it.
The shape of the Perch fits neatly within the the city’s setback tent. The structure’s Cor-Ten steel skin plays off the wood siding of the existing bungalow.