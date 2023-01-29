SubscribeSign In
A glass tunnel, one of two in the house, connects the living area with Santiago’s module and borders a courtyard along the way. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“The home unfolds to look at itself,” says Câpâ architect Juan Pablo Ramos.</span>
Serge tends to the Stûv woodburning stove in the dining area as Luisa looks on. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The corner is the family’s favorite gathering spot—“a contemporary cave for three,” says Serge. Luisa’s module, with its cactus-lined terrace, is visible through the glass wall. </span>
Double-height ceilings and walls of glass bring dramatic openness to a home in Colombia designed by Medellín architecture firm Câpâ for graphic designer Luisa Alzate, tech executive Serge Kruppa, and their son, Santiago. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Luisa sits at an inflection point in the plan, which connects four modules—one for each family member plus one for the common areas—in zigzag fashion down a sloping site.</span>
The home of Primo Orpilla and Verda Alexander in Orinda, in the hills east of Berkeley, California has a corridor with full glass walls and flat, glass roof and plenty of rooms that let sunlight in from many angles.
In a 40-acre farm in Columbus, North Carolina, residents can lounge in a hammock in a porch surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows, while enjoying lovely views of the adjacent forest.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
Next to the shimmering pool on the second floor, the hotel's restaurant Commissary is housed in a lush, urban greenhouse.
