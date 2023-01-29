“The home unfolds to look at itself,” says Câpâ architect Juan Pablo Ramos.
The corner is the family’s favorite gathering spot—“a contemporary cave for three,” says Serge. Luisa’s module, with its cactus-lined terrace, is visible through the glass wall.
Luisa sits at an inflection point in the plan, which connects four modules—one for each family member plus one for the common areas—in zigzag fashion down a sloping site.
The home of Primo Orpilla and Verda Alexander in Orinda, in the hills east of Berkeley, California has a corridor with full glass walls and flat, glass roof and plenty of rooms that let sunlight in from many angles.
In a 40-acre farm in Columbus, North Carolina, residents can lounge in a hammock in a porch surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows, while enjoying lovely views of the adjacent forest.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
Next to the shimmering pool on the second floor, the hotel's restaurant Commissary is housed in a lush, urban greenhouse.