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Collection by Joe Rice

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The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
Set in Ross, California, the renovated wood-and-stone residence showcases the famed architect’s focus on craftsmanship.
Set in Ross, California, the renovated wood-and-stone residence showcases the famed architect’s focus on craftsmanship.
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
“We wanted something cozy with nooks, where you can be aware of what’s going on elsewhere,” says Isabel of the floor-to-ceiling shelving units. “They separate the environment, and cut the light a bit, but you can still see what’s happening in other spaces,” adds Matías.
“We wanted something cozy with nooks, where you can be aware of what’s going on elsewhere,” says Isabel of the floor-to-ceiling shelving units. “They separate the environment, and cut the light a bit, but you can still see what’s happening in other spaces,” adds Matías.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
Average-sized Honka homes can typically be weather tight within a few weeks, according to the company. This quick timeline is achieved through precision cut logs, detailed instructions, and trained partners across the world.
Average-sized Honka homes can typically be weather tight within a few weeks, according to the company. This quick timeline is achieved through precision cut logs, detailed instructions, and trained partners across the world.
Honka prepares their building system so that logs arrive on site pre-cut to their exact sizes, drilled for electrical wiring, sealed, and tagged with an ID that notes the assembly location.
Honka prepares their building system so that logs arrive on site pre-cut to their exact sizes, drilled for electrical wiring, sealed, and tagged with an ID that notes the assembly location.
Set below Highway 101 and the Amtrak train line, the cedar-shingled duplex perches on piers anchored to the seawall.
Set below Highway 101 and the Amtrak train line, the cedar-shingled duplex perches on piers anchored to the seawall.
For the primary bath and the one in the guest room, Yektajo made wood boxes for the showers that rise partially up the wall. “We liked the idea of having a different height for everything that’s new,” he says.
For the primary bath and the one in the guest room, Yektajo made wood boxes for the showers that rise partially up the wall. “We liked the idea of having a different height for everything that’s new,” he says.
“There are a lot of cool and very beautiful cabins being designed, but they all look alike,” Pérez Rea Juncá says. “The generic wooden cabin—it’s always this natural-pine tone,” says Germenos Garcia. The O-Frame uses pine plywood for the walls and ceiling and uses treated pine planks for the floor, but it’s all stained in dark and earthy colors.
“There are a lot of cool and very beautiful cabins being designed, but they all look alike,” Pérez Rea Juncá says. “The generic wooden cabin—it’s always this natural-pine tone,” says Germenos Garcia. The O-Frame uses pine plywood for the walls and ceiling and uses treated pine planks for the floor, but it’s all stained in dark and earthy colors.

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