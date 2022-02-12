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The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
“There are a lot of cool and very beautiful cabins being designed, but they all look alike,” Pérez Rea Juncá says. “The generic wooden cabin—it’s always this natural-pine tone,” says Germenos Garcia. The O-Frame uses pine plywood for the walls and ceiling and uses treated pine planks for the floor, but it’s all stained in dark and earthy colors.
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