Redone with tranquility and escape in mind, the primary suite bathroom feels spa-like with a wash of Bedrodsians Magnifica Calacatta in super white.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Large format tiles from Ann Sacks resemble traditional mid-century Terrazzo flooring in a bold black and white pattern. By extending the new floor finish into the entryway, the transition between the kitchen and entry is seamless.
For this growing and active family, the open concept works great for cooking and dining, with plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
This midcentury kitchen was well-positioned so the updates maintained its original footprint, adding plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
Located next to the garage, the multipurpose mudroom houses the laundry and office space and serves as a transition zone into the home.
A pattern from Juju Papers gives the walls of the powder room a playful character.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Kenter Powder Room
The new entry is divided from the kitchen and dining area by a fir screen. Wood cabinetry wraps the kitchen.
The powder bathroom features a custom stone sink and white oak vanity base built by the homeowner.
Double-pane, aluminum-clad windows and doors wrap the home. “We love the aesthetic appeal and sustainability—double-pane windows reduce energy consumption,” explains Carlos.
Carlos plays with his son, Rico, in the living room. “Initially we wanted a white couch, but knew that wouldn’t work with a three-year-old,” says Whitney. “Instead we chose a sofa in an accent color that would stand out.”
As part of the remodel of this 1960s home in Los Angeles, owners Whitney and Carlos painted the exterior a dark charcoal hue and landscaped the property with native, low-maintenance plantings.
The bathrooms were modeled after Japanese ryokans. Here in the main bathroom, muted Fireclay tiles clad the shower, which features a built-in bench and Purist fixtures from Kohler.