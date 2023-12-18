Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Evan Molina

Favorites

View 15 Photos
Hebra Arquitectos used charred timber and local stone to craft an elemental home that blends into its rugged setting.
Hebra Arquitectos used charred timber and local stone to craft an elemental home that blends into its rugged setting.
“The way Susanna has placed the more private rooms in one part of the house and the social area in another part makes it possible for many people to stay in the house at the same time,” says Helena. “It was important to build a house that was big enough for our family and visitors.” <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The tiles that can be glimpsed in the hallway are by Patricia Urquiola for Mutina, and have been used to clad the bathroom. They extend out into the hallway to mark the entrance.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The tiles that can be glimpsed in the hallway are by Patricia Urquiola for Mutina, and have been used to clad the bathroom. They extend out into the hallway to mark the entrance.
The 3,444-square-foot home is set in a rural area near Futrono, Chile.
The 3,444-square-foot home is set in a rural area near Futrono, Chile.
There's a clear distinction between the lower and upper levels, with stone on the bottom and oak on the top.
There's a clear distinction between the lower and upper levels, with stone on the bottom and oak on the top.
Three large windows allow the surrounding nature to enter the house from different angles during the day. “We like the way the house opens up with large windows facing the mountain at the back, which makes nature very present even when you are inside,” says Helena. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.
The rough-hewn stone stairs that lead to the cottage were made by a local stone worker.
The rough-hewn stone stairs that lead to the cottage were made by a local stone worker.
The unusual floor plan includes a long gallery that wraps a grassy courtyard. The family commissioned an aluminum sculpture by Los Angeles–based artist Evan Holloway for the space.
The unusual floor plan includes a long gallery that wraps a grassy courtyard. The family commissioned an aluminum sculpture by Los Angeles–based artist Evan Holloway for the space.
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. </span>The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up.