The bunk room bathroom was designed to support large parties. A large counter and plentiful open shelves and hooks provide parties of all sizes space to stow their personal items.
Opposite the bunk beds is a 14 foot wall-to-wall bench with reading lights. The bench itself houses a small library of children's books, legos, duplos, hot wheels and magnatiles for guests to enjoy during their stay.
The goat peak bunk room's built in design provides two full size beds below and two twin xl beds on top. Each bed has its own light, USB outlet and oak bedtime shelf to rest a phone, tablet or book.