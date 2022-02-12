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Collection by Blaine Mac

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The seashell concrete technique used for the floors came from a casual conversation over beers. Someone suggested mixing seashells directly into the staircase concrete, creating what José describes as "the most gorgeous thing you can find—all full of seashells embedded in the concrete." 
The seashell concrete technique used for the floors came from a casual conversation over beers. Someone suggested mixing seashells directly into the staircase concrete, creating what José describes as "the most gorgeous thing you can find—all full of seashells embedded in the concrete." 
The new kitchen features an integrated steel sink, drawer dishwasher, and custom dish drying rack.
The new kitchen features an integrated steel sink, drawer dishwasher, and custom dish drying rack.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
Living space looking toward central organizing "spine" built entirely of plywood
Living space looking toward central organizing "spine" built entirely of plywood
To make the most of 13-foot-high ceilings that help draw hot air out through second-floor windows and doors, designer Daniel Garness painted select walls with playful color and lined them with maple plywood bookcases. Library ladders (about $1,500 each from Alaco Ladder Company) provide access to reading material and a sleeping loft.
To make the most of 13-foot-high ceilings that help draw hot air out through second-floor windows and doors, designer Daniel Garness painted select walls with playful color and lined them with maple plywood bookcases. Library ladders (about $1,500 each from Alaco Ladder Company) provide access to reading material and a sleeping loft.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
Schumacher Shanghai Peacock wallpaper in the powder room adds color to the otherwise understated home.
Schumacher Shanghai Peacock wallpaper in the powder room adds color to the otherwise understated home.
Designer Emily Rand mixed expensive and more affordable finishes to stay within budget, combining Moroccan encaustic Clé tile with wall-mounted sinks from Kohler in the kids’ bathroom.
Designer Emily Rand mixed expensive and more affordable finishes to stay within budget, combining Moroccan encaustic Clé tile with wall-mounted sinks from Kohler in the kids’ bathroom.
The kitchen has Landslide pendants from Twenty One Tonnes and a curved concrete island.
The kitchen has Landslide pendants from Twenty One Tonnes and a curved concrete island.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.

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