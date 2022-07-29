SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Ron swanson

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
359 Bear Cub Ln in Lake Placid, New York, is currently listed for $449,000 by Kathleen Fischer of BHHS Adirondack Premier Properties.
359 Bear Cub Ln in Lake Placid, New York, is currently listed for $449,000 by Kathleen Fischer of BHHS Adirondack Premier Properties.