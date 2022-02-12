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Collection by CHRIS UCKER

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One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
Large panes of glass visually connect the indoor dining room to the covered eating area.
Large panes of glass visually connect the indoor dining room to the covered eating area.