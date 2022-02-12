Tickets selling fast! Join us for Dwell Open House Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Michaela Krisanda

Favorites

View 53 Photos
Honka sources Finnish pine and spruce from PEFC-certified forests, which endorse sustainable forestry management practices.
Honka sources Finnish pine and spruce from PEFC-certified forests, which endorse sustainable forestry management practices.
Customers are free to customize their prefab, as long as it fits within the company's structural grid.
Customers are free to customize their prefab, as long as it fits within the company's structural grid.
Architects Gordon Stott and Jared Levy saw modular prefabrication as a chance to make high-quality residences more affordable—so long as the construction method was extremely efficient. In 2012, they launched Connect Homes with fifteen designs as part of its original Design Series. Since, Stott and Levy have made more affordable models as well as shelters and community buildings for unhoused people.
Architects Gordon Stott and Jared Levy saw modular prefabrication as a chance to make high-quality residences more affordable—so long as the construction method was extremely efficient. In 2012, they launched Connect Homes with fifteen designs as part of its original Design Series. Since, Stott and Levy have made more affordable models as well as shelters and community buildings for unhoused people.
All CABN homes are smart home managed to allow for worry-free living. "5 years ago, you would need to be at least a hobbyist of have an understanding of how these net-zero homes operate but here, we've done all the work for you - it's all cohesive, 'plugged in' and you can move in immediately,
All CABN homes are smart home managed to allow for worry-free living. "5 years ago, you would need to be at least a hobbyist of have an understanding of how these net-zero homes operate but here, we've done all the work for you - it's all cohesive, 'plugged in' and you can move in immediately,
The children’s bedroom features an Oslo Sofa wall bed system from Resource Furniture as well as fold-away bunk beds (not shown), so the girls have lots of space to play in when they’re not sleeping.
The children’s bedroom features an Oslo Sofa wall bed system from Resource Furniture as well as fold-away bunk beds (not shown), so the girls have lots of space to play in when they’re not sleeping.
The kitchen features appliances by Dacor, countertops by Corian, and stools by Fyrn. The designers chose an electric range as part of their efforts not to use fossil fuel. The faucets are by CEA Design.
The kitchen features appliances by Dacor, countertops by Corian, and stools by Fyrn. The designers chose an electric range as part of their efforts not to use fossil fuel. The faucets are by CEA Design.
Gast Architects embraced the home's original emphasis on indoor/outdoor connections and careful framing of views.
Gast Architects embraced the home's original emphasis on indoor/outdoor connections and careful framing of views.
For the modern facade, Redwood slats mimic the enclosure's horizontal alignment. The wood material, known for being low maintenance, pairs nicely with white trim and a frosty gray acrylic stucco. As you step through the threshold, the exterior concrete transitions into a polished interior surface.
For the modern facade, Redwood slats mimic the enclosure's horizontal alignment. The wood material, known for being low maintenance, pairs nicely with white trim and a frosty gray acrylic stucco. As you step through the threshold, the exterior concrete transitions into a polished interior surface.
Floor plan of Five Yard House by Miró Rivera Architects
Floor plan of Five Yard House by Miró Rivera Architects
“The floor-to-ceiling glazing around the central courtyard is truly spectacular,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “We wanted to create a sense of connection between all the spaces around the courtyard, and those large windows and sliding doors made it possible.” The floor is at the same level as the ground outside, which creates a sense of seamless flow between interior and exterior.
“The floor-to-ceiling glazing around the central courtyard is truly spectacular,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “We wanted to create a sense of connection between all the spaces around the courtyard, and those large windows and sliding doors made it possible.” The floor is at the same level as the ground outside, which creates a sense of seamless flow between interior and exterior.
The exterior palette of the rear addition is clean and modern. Smooth white stucco walls are punctuated by grey aluminum windows and corrugated aluminum panels. “These two materials frame the landscape that will grow between and around them,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
The exterior palette of the rear addition is clean and modern. Smooth white stucco walls are punctuated by grey aluminum windows and corrugated aluminum panels. “These two materials frame the landscape that will grow between and around them,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
The living area features a flush TV cabinet with retracting doors, which preserves the gallery-like feeling of the space. Even though the kitchen is located around the corner from the main living area, these areas are experienced as one space thanks to the glazing that wraps around the courtyard and allows for visual connection.
The living area features a flush TV cabinet with retracting doors, which preserves the gallery-like feeling of the space. Even though the kitchen is located around the corner from the main living area, these areas are experienced as one space thanks to the glazing that wraps around the courtyard and allows for visual connection.
“Stepping through the bridge is like going through a portal in time,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “The space opens up, and you find yourself in a brightly lit living and dining room with gray porcelain tile floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that contrast with the punched openings of the bungalow.”
“Stepping through the bridge is like going through a portal in time,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “The space opens up, and you find yourself in a brightly lit living and dining room with gray porcelain tile floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that contrast with the punched openings of the bungalow.”
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.

33 more saves