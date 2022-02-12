Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tru Form Tiny

Favorites

View 77 Photos
Bertoia side chairs and an Aplomb pendant by Foscarini complete the dining area.
Bertoia side chairs and an Aplomb pendant by Foscarini complete the dining area.
In the living space, a custom sofa doubles as a pullout bed. An Aeris Cocoon bioethanol fireplace is suspended from the ceiling.
In the living space, a custom sofa doubles as a pullout bed. An Aeris Cocoon bioethanol fireplace is suspended from the ceiling.
The system’s modules have a set design, but floor plans and finishes can be customized.
The system’s modules have a set design, but floor plans and finishes can be customized.
“It almost goes without saying that we love the energy efficiency, the smart technology, the low footprint, the smart wood paneling that doesn’t have cellulose so you won’t get termites. We love all those thoughtful details,” Niki says. These features, along with others, are all standard Cover offerings.
“It almost goes without saying that we love the energy efficiency, the smart technology, the low footprint, the smart wood paneling that doesn’t have cellulose so you won’t get termites. We love all those thoughtful details,” Niki says. These features, along with others, are all standard Cover offerings.
A bed built into the bathroom wall pulls down to replace the sofa. An Olio teapot designed by Barber Osgerby sits on the counter.
A bed built into the bathroom wall pulls down to replace the sofa. An Olio teapot designed by Barber Osgerby sits on the counter.
Masa Arquitectos designed this minimalist house in Montevideo, Uruguay, for a young family on a tight budget who wanted to do most of the carpentry themselves.
Masa Arquitectos designed this minimalist house in Montevideo, Uruguay, for a young family on a tight budget who wanted to do most of the carpentry themselves.
The interior is outfitted with a birch plywood ceiling and limewash-painted walls.
The interior is outfitted with a birch plywood ceiling and limewash-painted walls.
Looking in the opposite direction reveals how designer Louis Béliveau of La Firme embraced the lack of light in this part of the apartment, instead emphasizing it with ample dark finishes, like the 1x1-inch Daltile on the floor. A mirrored wall does catch some sun from the living room windows. “From a design perspective, mirrors are a magical trick,” says Béliveau. “They're not too expensive and they basically double up the space, and bounce back any lighting.” The door opens to the hall bathroom.
Looking in the opposite direction reveals how designer Louis Béliveau of La Firme embraced the lack of light in this part of the apartment, instead emphasizing it with ample dark finishes, like the 1x1-inch Daltile on the floor. A mirrored wall does catch some sun from the living room windows. “From a design perspective, mirrors are a magical trick,” says Béliveau. “They're not too expensive and they basically double up the space, and bounce back any lighting.” The door opens to the hall bathroom.
Urban Park Max Exterior
Urban Park Max Exterior
Exterior, Tru Form Tiny, 24ft Kootenay Country Designer Select
Exterior, Tru Form Tiny, 24ft Kootenay Country Designer Select
Lofted bedroom
Lofted bedroom
The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi for Herman Miller.
The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi for Herman Miller.
Copper Real Good chairs by Blu Dot surround an antique dining table. The overdyed green rug is by Aga John.
Copper Real Good chairs by Blu Dot surround an antique dining table. The overdyed green rug is by Aga John.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by homeowners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late-period masterpiece. It makes use of the "Schindler frame," an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs. John, Susan, and their dog, Ivy, commune in the sitting area of the master bedroom. The Wide Angle Janus sofa by Edward Wormley for Dunbar Furniture, found by John’s mother at a thrift store with the original orange fabric intact, was purchased for less than $100, including delivery. The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi and the 9-Light LED pendant is by Sonneman.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by homeowners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late-period masterpiece. It makes use of the "Schindler frame," an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs. John, Susan, and their dog, Ivy, commune in the sitting area of the master bedroom. The Wide Angle Janus sofa by Edward Wormley for Dunbar Furniture, found by John’s mother at a thrift store with the original orange fabric intact, was purchased for less than $100, including delivery. The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi and the 9-Light LED pendant is by Sonneman.

57 more saves