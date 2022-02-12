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“It almost goes without saying that we love the energy efficiency, the smart technology, the low footprint, the smart wood paneling that doesn’t have cellulose so you won’t get termites. We love all those thoughtful details,” Niki says. These features, along with others, are all standard Cover offerings.
Looking in the opposite direction reveals how designer Louis Béliveau of La Firme embraced the lack of light in this part of the apartment, instead emphasizing it with ample dark finishes, like the 1x1-inch Daltile on the floor. A mirrored wall does catch some sun from the living room windows. “From a design perspective, mirrors are a magical trick,” says Béliveau. “They're not too expensive and they basically double up the space, and bounce back any lighting.” The door opens to the hall bathroom.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by homeowners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late-period masterpiece. It makes use of the "Schindler frame," an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs. John, Susan, and their dog, Ivy, commune in the sitting area of the master bedroom. The Wide Angle Janus sofa by Edward Wormley for Dunbar Furniture, found by John’s mother at a thrift store with the original orange fabric intact, was purchased for less than $100, including delivery. The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi and the 9-Light LED pendant is by Sonneman.
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