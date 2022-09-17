SubscribeSign In
West facing open to 20 acre fields
Beside the Georgian Bay in Ontario, architect and partner at Toronto's CORE Architects Charles Gane built a 2,100-square-foot getaway for himself that combines urban building practices with rugged self-sufficiency. The aluminum window system and flat roof are common characteristics of Toronto's high-rises, while the cedar shingles belong to cottage vernacular.
Rear Facade
View From Lake Michigan
South side of house looking toward lake
Caterpillar House
Front Exterior
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.
For all its hard environmental work, one of the most immediate of the Blue Sky Home’s pleasures is how it sits so snugly in its desert surroundings.
Louvers, jalousies, frits, awnings, and exterior shutters—learn about some of the best-looking and effective ways to achieve a passive solar design in your home.
