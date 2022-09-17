Favorites
Beside the Georgian Bay in Ontario, architect and partner at Toronto's CORE Architects Charles Gane built a 2,100-square-foot getaway for himself that combines urban building practices with rugged self-sufficiency. The aluminum window system and flat roof are common characteristics of Toronto's high-rises, while the cedar shingles belong to cottage vernacular.
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.
