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Collection by Dalla

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With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
Luna poses in front of the newly revealed staircase. "My main goal for this was to bring it to its roots as much as I could, and honor the legacy of the building,
Luna poses in front of the newly revealed staircase. "My main goal for this was to bring it to its roots as much as I could, and honor the legacy of the building,
Interior office
Interior office
Façade railway
Façade railway